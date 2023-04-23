wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart, More
Tonight’s WWE programming block on A&E features two new WWE Rivals episodes about Steve Austin and more. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:
7 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Hulk Hogan vs. Rowdy Roddy Piper
8 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock
9 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart (Premiere)
10 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels (Premiere)
11 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals: Bret “The Hitman” Hart vs. Shawn Michaels
