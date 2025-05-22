wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Collision: Last Stop Before Double or Nothing
All Elite Wrestling will present a special Thursday episode of Collision tonight on TNT as the build continues for Double or Nothing. The announced lineup includes:
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Reyna Isis
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong
* Mike Bailey & Komander vs. RUSH & Dralistico
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Jay Lethal
* FTR, Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia contract signing
If you wish, you can find spoilers for tonight’s episode here.