Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Collision: Last Stop Before Double or Nothing

May 22, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling will present a special Thursday episode of Collision tonight on TNT as the build continues for Double or Nothing. The announced lineup includes:

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Reyna Isis
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong
* Mike Bailey & Komander vs. RUSH & Dralistico
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Jay Lethal
* FTR, Nigel McGuinness & Daniel Garcia contract signing

