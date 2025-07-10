wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Collision: Last Stop Before All In

July 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision 7-10-25 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Collision tonight, which will be the last show before All In: Texas on Saturday. It happens at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. The lineup so far includes:

* Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa & Willow Nightingale vs. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, Julia Hart
* FTR, Christian Cage & Nick Wayne vs. The Outrunners and JetSpeed
* Mistico vs. The Beast Mortos

