Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Collision: Last Stop Before All In

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Collision tonight, which will be the last show before All In: Texas on Saturday. It happens at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. The lineup so far includes:

* Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa & Willow Nightingale vs. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, Julia Hart

* FTR, Christian Cage & Nick Wayne vs. The Outrunners and JetSpeed

* Mistico vs. The Beast Mortos