wrestling / News

Tag Team Title Match and More Set for Next Week’s AEW Collision

July 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for next week’s AEW Collision, including an AEW World Tag Team Title match. The lineup includes:

* 2 out of 3 Falls for AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals: Ricky Starks vs. CM Punk
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals: Athena or Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue or Ruby Soho

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading