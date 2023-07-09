Tag Team Title Match and More Set for Next Week’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for next week’s AEW Collision, including an AEW World Tag Team Title match. The lineup includes:

* 2 out of 3 Falls for AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals: Ricky Starks vs. CM Punk

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals: Athena or Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue or Ruby Soho