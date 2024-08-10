wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Collision: Trios Title Opportunity And More
August 10, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Collision tonight, which will feature a match to decide who gets a Trios title match. The lineup includes:
* #1 Contenders Match for Trios Titles: The House of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang (Christian Cage is the special referee)
* AEW World Title Eliminator: Swerve Strickland vs. TBD
* Texas Bullrope Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* FTR vs. The Outrunners
* RUSH vs. Preston Vance
* Darby Allin & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes
* Hikaru Shida vs. TBD