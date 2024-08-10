Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Collision: Trios Title Opportunity And More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Collision tonight, which will feature a match to decide who gets a Trios title match. The lineup includes:

* #1 Contenders Match for Trios Titles: The House of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang (Christian Cage is the special referee)

* AEW World Title Eliminator: Swerve Strickland vs. TBD

* Texas Bullrope Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* FTR vs. The Outrunners

* RUSH vs. Preston Vance

* Darby Allin & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes

* Hikaru Shida vs. TBD