Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Collision: Last Stop Before All Out

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Collision tonight on TNT, which will be the last stop before All Out. The show starts at 8 PM ET and will go head-to-head with WWE Smackdown on FOX. The lineup includes:

* Continental Contenders Challenge: Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith

* Continental Contenders Challenge: Lance Archer vs. Mark Briscoe

* Continental Contenders Challenge: Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos

* Fashion Fight: MxM Collection vs. The House of Black’s Buddy Matthews & Brody King

* Hikaru Shida vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Bryan Danielson, PAC, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Elite