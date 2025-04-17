wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Collision Spring Breakthru

April 17, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision 4-17-25 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Collision tonight, which has the special ‘Spring Breakthru’ theme. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Television Championship: Komander (c) vs. Nick Wayne
* AEW TNT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. TBD
* Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart & Kris Statlander (Toni Storm on commentary)

