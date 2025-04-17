wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Collision Spring Breakthru
April 17, 2025
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Collision tonight, which has the special ‘Spring Breakthru’ theme. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Television Championship: Komander (c) vs. Nick Wayne
* AEW TNT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. TBD
* Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart & Kris Statlander (Toni Storm on commentary)
TONIGHT!
SPECIAL NIGHT #AEWCOLLISION! Our two night Spring BreakThru event continues LIVE from Boston, MA with a huge night of AEW on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/QTQEyDIXfv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2025