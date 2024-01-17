wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Three Title Matches
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight, featuring three title matches and more. The lineup includes:
* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. HOOK
* AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Mogul Embassy (c) vs. Bullet Club Gold
* Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purrazzo (Toni Storm on commentary)
* We’ll hear from the Young Bucks