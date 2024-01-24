Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Trios Title Match and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, with a Trios title match and more. The lineup includes:

* AEW Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (c) vs. Mogul Embassy

* Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Hangman Page

* Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland

* Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta

* Thunder Rosa vs. Red Velvet

* Face-to-face interview with Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo

* We’ll hear from Sting & Darby Allin