Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Trios Title Match and More
January 24, 2024
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, with a Trios title match and more. The lineup includes:
* AEW Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (c) vs. Mogul Embassy
* Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Hangman Page
* Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland
* Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta
* Thunder Rosa vs. Red Velvet
* Face-to-face interview with Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo
* We’ll hear from Sting & Darby Allin