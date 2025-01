All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight as the build continues for Grand Slam Australia. The lineup includes:

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Jarrett Gets A Title Shot If He Wins: Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

* Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta

* We’ll hear from MJF