Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Adam Cole Explains Himself

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, the first episode of the new year. It’s also the first since Worlds End and will feature fallout from that. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Dante Martin

* Swerve Strickland vs. Daniel Garcia

* Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

* Exclusive comments from AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

* Adam Cole explains his shocking betrayal

* Christian Cage’s State of the Union