All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight, featuring Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy for the first time ever. The lineup includes:

* Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy

* Hangman Page vs. Toa Liona

* Swerve Strickland vs. TBD (Samoa Joe on commentary)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie (Toni Storm on commentary)

* Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher