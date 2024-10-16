Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fallout From WrestleDream

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight, with the fallout from WrestleDream. The lineup includes:

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

* Jay White vs. Christian Cage

* The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada) vs. The Conglomoration (Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy & Rocky Romero)

* FTR vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

* Adam Cole returns

* We’ll hear from Jon Moxley