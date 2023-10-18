wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Sting Addresses His Fans
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will feature Sting, Adam Copeland and more. The lineup includes:
* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal: Juice Robinson, Dustin Rhodes, 10 others TBD
* Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Kenny Omega
* Sting will address the fans
* Toni Storm debuts her latest blockbuster film
* Jim Ross has a sit down interview with Nick Wayne and his mom
* Adam Copeland’s Rated R Rebuttal to Christian Cage