Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Sting Addresses His Fans

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will feature Sting, Adam Copeland and more. The lineup includes:

* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal: Juice Robinson, Dustin Rhodes, 10 others TBD

* Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Kenny Omega

* Sting will address the fans

* Toni Storm debuts her latest blockbuster film

* Jim Ross has a sit down interview with Nick Wayne and his mom

* Adam Copeland’s Rated R Rebuttal to Christian Cage