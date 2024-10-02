wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: 5 Year Anniversary

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which is the five-year anniversary of the show. The lineup includes:
* AEW World vs. Continental Championship: Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada (Continental title only on the line for first 20 minutes)
* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet
* Serena Deeb vs. Britt Baker
* Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson