Lineup For Tonight’s 4th Anniversary of AEW Dynamite

October 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will celebrate the show’s fourth anniversary. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Nick Jackson
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
* Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara & Konosuke Takeshita
* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland
* Bullet Club Gold to appear

