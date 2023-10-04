wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s 4th Anniversary of AEW Dynamite
October 4, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will celebrate the show’s fourth anniversary. The lineup includes:
* AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Nick Jackson
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
* Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara & Konosuke Takeshita
* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland
* Bullet Club Gold to appear
