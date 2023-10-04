Lineup For Tonight’s 4th Anniversary of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will celebrate the show’s fourth anniversary. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Nick Jackson

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

* Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara & Konosuke Takeshita

* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland

* Bullet Club Gold to appear