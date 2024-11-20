Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Last Dynamite Before Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will be the last one before Full Gear this Saturday. The lineup includes:

* Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

* Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer

* Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

* Hechicero, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada in action

* Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys will be live

* Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii contract signing for ROH Title match