Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Continental Classic Begins

November 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 11-27-24 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which features the return of the Continental Classic. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Darby Allin vs. Brody King
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli

