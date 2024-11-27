wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Continental Classic Begins
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which features the return of the Continental Classic. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Darby Allin vs. Brody King
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli