Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
November 6, 2024
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, as the build continues for Full Gear. The lineup includes:
* Fight Without Honor: The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, & Bryan Keith) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, & Kyle O’Reilly)
* Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford
* Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black
* Ricochet & Mystery Partner vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita
* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC
* The Patriarchy invites HOOK to meet them in the ring
* The Hurt Syndicate will appear