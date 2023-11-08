wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: World Title on the Line

November 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 11-8-23 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with two matches that could change the Full Gear main event. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* World Title Shot on the Line: Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe
* ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Keith Lee
* Swerve Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet
* Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Outrunners
* Hikaru Shida & Toni Storm have a sitdown interview with Tony Schiavone

