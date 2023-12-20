wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Final Week of Continental Classic
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring the final week of regular Continental Classic matches. The semifinals take place next week, with the finals at Worlds End. The lineup includes:
* AEW Continental Classic: Jon Moxley (4-0-0) vs. Jay White (3-1-0)
* AEW Continental Classic: Swerve Strickland (3-1-0) vs. Rush (2-2-0)
* AEW Continental Classic: Mark Briscoe (0-4-0) vs. Jay Lethal (0-4-0)
* #1 Contender to AEW Women’s World Title: Riho vs. Saraya
* Roderick Strong vs. Komander
* We’ll hear from MJF & Samoa Joe
