wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash
December 27, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which is the ‘New Year’s Smash’ themed episode. The lineup includes:
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Finals: Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley vs. Jay White
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF (c) & Samoa Joe vs. The Devil’s Masked Men
* Renee Paquette interviews Mariah May
#AEWDynamite: NEW YEAR'S SMASH is TOMORROW NIGHT LIVE from the @AdditionFiArena in Orlando, FL at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS. Ring in the New Year with #AEW! pic.twitter.com/IDsgfZjGeR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 27, 2023
