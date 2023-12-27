Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which is the ‘New Year’s Smash’ themed episode. The lineup includes:

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Finals: Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley vs. Jay White

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF (c) & Samoa Joe vs. The Devil’s Masked Men

* Renee Paquette interviews Mariah May