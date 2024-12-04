Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Continental Classic Continues

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with more matches in the 2024 Continental Classic. The lineup includes:

* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Claudio Castagnoli (3 pts) vs. Brody King (3 pts)

* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Shelton Benjamin (3 pts) vs. Kyle Fletcher (3 pts)

* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal: Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Others TBD

* PAC vs. Jay White

* Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster

* Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

* We’ll hear from Jamie Hayter