wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Continental Classic Continues
December 4, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with more matches in the 2024 Continental Classic. The lineup includes:
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Claudio Castagnoli (3 pts) vs. Brody King (3 pts)
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Shelton Benjamin (3 pts) vs. Kyle Fletcher (3 pts)
* Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal: Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Others TBD
* PAC vs. Jay White
* Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster
* Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford
* We’ll hear from Jamie Hayter