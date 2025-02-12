wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches and More

February 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight as the build continues for Grand Slam Australia. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Gunns
* AEW World Trios Championship: Death Riders (c) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom
* MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes (presented commercial free)
* Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford
* Max Caster’s Open Challenge
* Megan Bayne in action
* We’ll hear from Cope

