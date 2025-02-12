Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight as the build continues for Grand Slam Australia. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Gunns

* AEW World Trios Championship: Death Riders (c) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom

* MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes (presented commercial free)

* Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

* Max Caster’s Open Challenge

* Megan Bayne in action

* We’ll hear from Cope