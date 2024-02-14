Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Copeland vs. Garcia, Texas Death Match, More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TNT as the build continues to Revolution in three weeks. The lineup includes:

* Texas Death Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Matt Taven

* Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

* The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale

* Dax Harwood vs. Jon Moxley

* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe, Hangman Page & Swerve Strickland

* Toni Storm’s Newest Film ‘Wet Ink’ Premieres