Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring the fallout from Grand Slam Australia. The lineup includes:

* Street Fight: Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* AEW International Championship Series: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

* Samoa Joe, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Christian Cage, Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian

* MJF and Hangman Page go face-to-face