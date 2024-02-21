wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Blackpool Combat Club vs. FTR
February 21, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, with several matches already announced. The lineup includes:
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR
* Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page, Rob Van Dam & HOOK
* Toni Storm in action
* Deonna Purrazzo in action
