Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Blackpool Combat Club vs. FTR

February 21, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, with several matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR
* Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page, Rob Van Dam & HOOK
* Toni Storm in action
* Deonna Purrazzo in action

