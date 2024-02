All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which will be Sting’s last one before his retirement. The lineup includes:

* Eddie Kingston & FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club

* Atlantis Jr. vs. Chris Jericho

* Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander

* Sting’s last Dynamite

* We’ll hear from Will Ospreay

* Hangman Page will reveal status for Revolution