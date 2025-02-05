Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX, as the build continues for Revolution next month. The lineup includes:

* Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland

* Will Ospreay vs. Don Callis Family Member

* Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King

* Queen Aminata vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm

* Hangman Page to appear

* MJF to appear