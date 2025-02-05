wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

February 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Swerve Strickland Ricochet AEW Dynamite 2-5-25 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX, as the build continues for Revolution next month. The lineup includes:

* Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland
* Will Ospreay vs. Don Callis Family Member
* Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Buddy Matthews & Brody King
* Queen Aminata vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm
* Hangman Page to appear
* MJF to appear

