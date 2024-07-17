wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite 250: MJF vs. Will Ospreay To Kick Off The Show

July 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Will Ospreay MJF AEW Dynamite 7-17-24 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which celebrates 250 episodes of the show. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. MJF
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Nyla Rose
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland
* Mariah May speaks
* TV Time with Chris Jericho

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading