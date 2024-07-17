Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite 250: MJF vs. Will Ospreay To Kick Off The Show

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which celebrates 250 episodes of the show. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. MJF

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Nyla Rose

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland

* Mariah May speaks

* TV Time with Chris Jericho