Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite 250: MJF vs. Will Ospreay To Kick Off The Show
July 17, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, which celebrates 250 episodes of the show. The lineup includes:
* AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. MJF
* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Nyla Rose
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland
* Mariah May speaks
* TV Time with Chris Jericho
The #AEWDynamite 250 celebration starts TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT with @WillOspreay defending the #AEW International Championship against @The_MJF KICKING OFF THE SHOW on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/bNRMyGTDjg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 17, 2024