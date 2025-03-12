Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Revolution Fallout and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX, featuring the fallout from Revolution. The lineup includes:

* AEW International TItle Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero

* AEW International TItle Eliminator Tournament: The Beast Mortos vs. Wildcard

* We’ll hear from Kenny Omega

* We’ll hear from MJF