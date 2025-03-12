wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Revolution Fallout and More

March 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 3-12-25 Kenny Omega Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX, featuring the fallout from Revolution. The lineup includes:

* AEW International TItle Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero
* AEW International TItle Eliminator Tournament: The Beast Mortos vs. Wildcard
* We’ll hear from Kenny Omega
* We’ll hear from MJF

