All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with a World title match and more. The lineup includes:

* Street Fight for AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

* Winner Gets International Title Shot at AEW Dynasty: Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Ricochet vs. Mark Davis

* Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander