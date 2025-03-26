Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Swerve Strickland Calls Out Jon Moxley

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX, as the build continues for Dynasty. The lineup includes:

* Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian

* Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

* Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davis

* Swerve Strickland calls out Jon Moxley

* MJF gives his answer to MVP

* Rated FTR sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone