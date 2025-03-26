wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Swerve Strickland Calls Out Jon Moxley
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX, as the build continues for Dynasty. The lineup includes:
* Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian
* Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford
* Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Mark Briscoe vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davis
* Swerve Strickland calls out Jon Moxley
* MJF gives his answer to MVP
* Rated FTR sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone
