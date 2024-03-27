wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two #1 Contender Matches
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with two matches to set up top contenders and more. The lineup includes:
* #1 Contender for AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* #1 Contender for AEW TBS Championship: Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay vs. Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Best Friends vs. Undisputed Kingdom
* Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata
For the first time ever, #AEWDynamite comes to you LIVE from the @centrevideotron in Québec City TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, with an unforgettable lineup already announced! pic.twitter.com/QcCm2U2qBk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2024