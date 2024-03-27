wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two #1 Contender Matches

March 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with two matches to set up top contenders and more. The lineup includes:

* #1 Contender for AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* #1 Contender for AEW TBS Championship: Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay vs. Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal: Best Friends vs. Undisputed Kingdom
* Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

