Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
March 5, 2025 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX, the last episode before Revolution on Sunday. The lineup includes:
* Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Thunder Rosa & Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford
* Swerve Strickland and Ricochet have contract signing
