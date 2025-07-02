Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite 300, New Tag Team Match Added

All Elite Wrestling will present their 300th episode of AEW Dynamite tonight from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. It will air on TBS and stream on MAX. A new tag team match was added last night, as Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland take on the Beast Mortos and Dralistico. The updated lineup includes:

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Winner Gets #2 Spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas: MJF vs. Anthony Bowens vs. AR Fox vs. Brody King

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi

* Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. The Beast Mortos & Dralistico

* Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bandido vs. The Young Bucks & Konosuke Takeshita