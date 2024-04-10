wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: TNT Title Match, All In Footage

April 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 4-10-24 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring a TNT title match and more. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes
* AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Penta El Zero M
* Mariah May vs. Anna Jay
* Chris Jericho, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
* The Young Bucks reveal backstage footage from All In
* Toni Storm’s Charleston Championship Champagne Toast

