Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: TNT Title Match, All In Footage

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring a TNT title match and more. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes

* AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Penta El Zero M

* Mariah May vs. Anna Jay

* Chris Jericho, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

* The Young Bucks reveal backstage footage from All In

* Toni Storm’s Charleston Championship Champagne Toast