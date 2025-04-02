Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Owen Hart Tournament Bracket Reveal and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, as the build continues for Sunday’s Dynasty event. The lineup includes:

* Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale

* Timeless Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford

* Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Will Ospreay returns

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament bracket reveal