Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Owen Hart Tournament Continues

April 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight as the build continues for Double or Nothing. The lineup includes:

* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Semifinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher
* AEW Women’s World Title Elimination Match: Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet & The Elite (Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada)
* We’ll hear from the Hurt Syndicate
* MJF to appear live

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

