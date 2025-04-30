wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Owen Hart Tournament Continues
April 30, 2025 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight as the build continues for Double or Nothing. The lineup includes:
* Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Semifinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher
* AEW Women’s World Title Elimination Match: Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet & The Elite (Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada)
* We’ll hear from the Hurt Syndicate
* MJF to appear live
