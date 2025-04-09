wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fallout from Dynasty and More
April 9, 2025 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX, featuring the fallout from the Dynasty PPV. The lineup includes:
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa (Toni Storm on commentary)
* Swerve Strickland vs. PAC
* Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
