Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fallout from Dynasty and More

April 9, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 4-9-25 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX, featuring the fallout from the Dynasty PPV. The lineup includes:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa (Toni Storm on commentary)
* Swerve Strickland vs. PAC
* Samoa Joe & HOOK vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

