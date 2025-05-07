wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
May 7, 2025 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX as the build continues for Double or Nothing. The lineup includes:
* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford
* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight
* Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* The Young Bucks & Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe & Mike Bailey
* We’ll hear from Will Ospreay
* Renee Paquette interviews Jamie Hayter
