Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX as the build continues for Double or Nothing. The lineup includes:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight

* Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* The Young Bucks & Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe & Mike Bailey

* We’ll hear from Will Ospreay

* Renee Paquette interviews Jamie Hayter