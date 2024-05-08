wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: TNT Title Match & More

May 8, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, with a TNT title match and more announced. The lineup includes:

* AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs Brody King
* Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta
* Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron
* Chris Jericho & Big Bill vs. TBD
* Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage go face-to-face
* We’ll hear from Serena Deeb
* Kenny Omega has an important announcement

