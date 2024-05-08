Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: TNT Title Match & More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS, with a TNT title match and more announced. The lineup includes:

* AEW TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs Brody King

* Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

* Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

* Chris Jericho & Big Bill vs. TBD

* Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage go face-to-face

* We’ll hear from Serena Deeb

* Kenny Omega has an important announcement