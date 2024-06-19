Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Owen Hart Tournaments Begin

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with the Owen Hart Cup tournaments officially starting. The lineup includes:

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose

* AEW Tag Team Title Eliminator: The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW Continental Title Eliminator: Kazuchika Okada vs. TBD

* Commercial Free: MJF vs. RUSH

* Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa to have a contract signing

* Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay go face-to-face

* Orange Cassidy, Dante Martin, Kyle O’Reilly & Mark Briscoe vs. Roderick Strong, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita, Zack Sabre Jr.