wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Kota Ibushi Makes In-Ring Return
June 25, 2025 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX as the build continues for All In. It happens at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. The lineup includes:
* Winner Gets #1 Spot In Casino Gauntlet at All In: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Bandido vs. Roderick Strong
* Winner Gets #1 Spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In: Athena vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander
* Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta
* The Hurt Syndicate will appear live
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Names His Two Favorite WrestleMania Entrances
- Rey Mysterio Addresses Dominik’s Complaints About Not Getting Paid for Appearing at WWE SummerSlam 2005
- Backstage Update on WWE Night of Champions, Superstars Not Allowed to Address Issue on Raw
- Bully Ray Calls the John Cena Pipebomb Promo a ‘Full Circle Moment’