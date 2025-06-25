Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Kota Ibushi Makes In-Ring Return

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX as the build continues for All In. It happens at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. The lineup includes:

* Winner Gets #1 Spot In Casino Gauntlet at All In: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Bandido vs. Roderick Strong

* Winner Gets #1 Spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In: Athena vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

* Kota Ibushi vs. Trent Beretta

* The Hurt Syndicate will appear live