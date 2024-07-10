Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include the finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament. The lineup includes:

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals: Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May

* Stampede Street Fight: Chris Jericho vs. Samoa Joe

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Swerve Strickland returns

* We’ll hear from Will Ospreay

* Mercedes Mone Double Championship Victory Toast