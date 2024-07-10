wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include the finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament. The lineup includes:
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals: Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May
* Stampede Street Fight: Chris Jericho vs. Samoa Joe
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Swerve Strickland returns
* We’ll hear from Will Ospreay
* Mercedes Mone Double Championship Victory Toast
TOMORROW!#AEWDynamite is going to be live from the @CalgaryStampede featuring @Owen_Foundation Tournament Men’s and Women’s Finals & much more LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ZBgLcrEZM0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 10, 2024