Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts

July 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring the return of the Blood & Guts match. The lineup includes:

* Blood & Guts: Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin & The Acclaimed vs. The Elite & Hangman Page
* FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
* The debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May
* We’ll hear from MJF

Joseph Lee

