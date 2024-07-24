Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring the return of the Blood & Guts match. The lineup includes:

* Blood & Guts: Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin & The Acclaimed vs. The Elite & Hangman Page

* FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

* The debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May

* We’ll hear from MJF