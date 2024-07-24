wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts
July 24, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring the return of the Blood & Guts match. The lineup includes:
* Blood & Guts: Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin & The Acclaimed vs. The Elite & Hangman Page
* FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
* The debut of “The Glamour” Mariah May
* We’ll hear from MJF
