Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Gravity Remembers Pac

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring PAC vs. Gravity and more matches. The lineup includes:

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. AR Fox

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends

* Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland

* PAC vs. Gravity

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Britt Baker

* We’ll hear from Adam Cole & MJF