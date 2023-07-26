wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Gravity Remembers Pac
July 26, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring PAC vs. Gravity and more matches. The lineup includes:
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. AR Fox
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends
* Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland
* PAC vs. Gravity
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Britt Baker
* We’ll hear from Adam Cole & MJF
