Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: World Title Match and More

July 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship, Everyone Banned from Ringside: Hangman Page (c) vs. Jon Moxley
* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament: The Young Bucks vs. The Outrunners
* Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe
* Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Billie Starkz
* MJF to appear live

