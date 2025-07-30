Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: World Title Match and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight on TBS and MAX from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. The lineup includes:

* AEW World Championship, Everyone Banned from Ringside: Hangman Page (c) vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament: The Young Bucks vs. The Outrunners

* Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe

* Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Billie Starkz

* MJF to appear live