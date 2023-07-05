wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Kenny Omega Battles Wheeler Yuta
July 5, 2023 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring Kenny Omega against Wheeler Yuta. The lineup includes:
* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin
* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: MJF & Adam Cole vs. TBD
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker
* Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta
* We’ll hear from Jon Moxley
* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Wasn’t Surprised by the Fan Reaction to CM Punk in Toronto
- Arn Anderson Recalls Fan Trying To Shoot Jake Roberts, Ole & Himself Both Getting Stabbed
- Eric Bischoff On Where AEW Collision Ratings Will Stabilize, AEW Changing Up Their Promos
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His and Sabu’s 2006 Drug Arrest