Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Kenny Omega Battles Wheeler Yuta

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring Kenny Omega against Wheeler Yuta. The lineup includes:

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: MJF & Adam Cole vs. TBD

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker

* Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

* We’ll hear from Jon Moxley

* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho