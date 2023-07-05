wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Kenny Omega Battles Wheeler Yuta

July 5, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 7-5-23 Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, featuring Kenny Omega against Wheeler Yuta. The lineup includes:

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin
* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: MJF & Adam Cole vs. TBD
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker
* Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta
* We’ll hear from Jon Moxley
* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho

