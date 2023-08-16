wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Deathmatch
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight in Nashville, featuring the Texas Chain Saw Massacre Deathmatch. The lineup includes:
* AEW Women’s World Title Match Qualifying Match: Britt Baker vs. The Bunny
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Texas Chain Saw Massacre Deathmatch: Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy
* Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. The Gates of Agony
* The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns
* The Acclaimed in action
* Chris Jericho gives Don Callis his answer
* Kenny Omega sit-down interview with Jim Ross
* MJF & Adam Cole talk about their match at AEW All In
