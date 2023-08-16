Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Deathmatch

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight in Nashville, featuring the Texas Chain Saw Massacre Deathmatch. The lineup includes:

* AEW Women’s World Title Match Qualifying Match: Britt Baker vs. The Bunny

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Texas Chain Saw Massacre Deathmatch: Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy

* Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. The Gates of Agony

* The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns

* The Acclaimed in action

* Chris Jericho gives Don Callis his answer

* Kenny Omega sit-down interview with Jim Ross

* MJF & Adam Cole talk about their match at AEW All In